Nana Addo appoints Sammi Awuku as Director-General of NLA

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Kwabena Awuku as the new Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

Sammi Awuku as he is popularly called will take over from Kofi Osei Ameyaw who was ordered to proceed on retirement in March 2021.

Sammi Awuku, a former National Youth Organizer of the NPP, is expected to resign from his current position as National Organizer to take over the new role.

He served as Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and was twice elected Vice-Chair of the Young Democrats Union (IYDU), an international association of the youth wings of conservative parties across the world.

