The call by the Manhyia Palace comes after the founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi launched a scathing attack on Ashanti women, describing them as greedy and problematic, who are only interested in material things in marriage.

He also described fante women as foolish whiles Ewe women are timid and dormant.

"Fante women are foolish sometimes and Ewes too are dormant. But for Ashanti women no!" he warned in a video which has gone viral on social media.

He said despite women from Ashanti tribes are wise, he will not allow any of his sons to marry an Ashanti because their ingratitude to their husbands.

"If you marry Ashanti lady, you have imported problem for yourself forever. I have done research and it is so," Prophet Badu Kobi told his congregation adding that it would be suicidal for any man to marry a woman from Ashanti tribes.

He said "Ashantis, their eyes red looking for property, looking for things to carry back. Their mother is at the corner, influencing everything. I have done my research…. If my daughter is going to marry, I will tell her, if you want to go and be driven back, go and behave like an Ashanti girl. The Ashanti men are there, I am telling you, Ashanti women don’t respect Ashanti men, especially when you are broke, (they would tell you) You, you, who are you? She will dress you from the top because the mother is always talking with her. I am telling you the truth, I am telling you the truth ooo!"

But the Manhyia Palace in a Facebook post on Monday, July 29, 2019, said: "Proud Asante. Say no to tribalism. #SayNotoTribalism."