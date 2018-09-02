Pulse.com.gh logo
See photos of judges residences to be demolished for cathedral


See photos of judges residences to be demolished for national cathedral

The residences, built five years ago, houses mainly Appeal Court judges, about nine of them.

play

Photos of judges residences to be demolished for the building of a national cathedral in Accra has emerged.

The residences, built five years ago, houses mainly Appeal Court judges, about nine of them.

They were served with eviction notice and given temporal accommodation in order to make way for the demolish of the structures on the 14-acres of prime lands in Accra.

The move has been severely criticised by some Ghanaians, questioning why structures built with state funds will be demolished for a cathedral.

At a meeting with Christian leaders early this work, President Akufo-Addo hinted of further discussions about the project.

Below are the pictures of the structures published on myjoyonline.com.

play

play

play

play

play

play

 

