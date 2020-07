This was diclosed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.

Addressing the press, he said the disclosure was in consonance with the government's transparency and with the permission of the Minister.

According to him, "In a separate development that has come to us this morning, Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo has been informed that his sample given for test has been returned positive. He will therefore as of today commence treatment for COVID-19 from home..."