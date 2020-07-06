This comes after the oil and storage company closed down its head office at Dzorwulu in Accra and asked all staff to work from home temporarily.

A statement signed by the Corporate Communications Department of BOST said "The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited would like to announce for the information of the general public that it has closed down its head office at Dzorwulu in the Ayawaso West Municipality from Monday, 6th July to Monday 13 July 2020.

"This has become necessary due to mass testing of staff carried out by the company at the head office in the wake of staff of the IT department testing positive for the virus. After the mass testing, the number of staff tested positive and arrangements are being made for their treatment."

It also assured that the development will not "negatively impact the operations of the company since all staff has the needed facilities and enhancements to work from home within the period."

BOST said its head office will be fumigated to "ensure the safety of staff is not compromised when work resumes."