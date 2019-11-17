The Leader of the Separatist movement, Mr. Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor, made the declaration in front of a handful of his supporters in Ho on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

“Today the 16th of November 2019, the leader of Western Togoland independence Mr Charles Kormi Kudzodzi has announced the separation of Western Togoland from Ghana. He sighted numerous reasons as the bases for which the union that was not established must not be recognized. More information will soon reach the General public soon,” they wrote on Facebook.

In his speech, Mr Kudzordzi made reference to the recent omission of roads in the Volta Region from the Critical Roads list in the 2020 budget, saying: "We’ve all witnessed what happened recently when we (Volta Region) were forgotten by the government in its budget. Can a parent forget about their children? We’re not their children, so they have forgotten about us.”

The group has been demanding the secession of the Volta Region and parts of the Northern, North East and Upper East regions from Ghana to become the Western Togoland state as soon as possible.

Giving reasons for the desire to secede some months ago, the group argued that by the dictates of the 1956 plebiscite, the terms were no longer binding on the parties and that even certain portions of present Ghana were not considered during the referendum.