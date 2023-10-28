Settle debt owed WAPCo to avoid ‘Dumsor’ – Minority tells govt

In a statement issued by the minority on Friday, they emphasized the need for the government to promptly make a minimum payment of $8.31 million to the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) to prevent further power interruptions.

In the medium to long term, the minority recommends that the government address ECG's total debt to WAPCo and reinstate the Cash Waterfall Mechanism to prevent potential power outages from independent power producers (IPPs) also seeking payment.

The minority representative, who is a member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, stated that the Gas Transportation Agreement between ECG and WAPCo included a guarantee against ECG's failure to pay for gas transportation, with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) serving as the guarantor.

When ECG defaulted on payments, WAPCo informed the guarantor about their intention to suspend gas transportation services on October 17, 2023, if the minimum expected payment of $8.31 million was not made.