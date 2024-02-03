Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey eyes Commonwealth Secretary-General role

President Nana Akufo-Addo has put Madam Botchwey as Ghana's nominee for the upcoming election of the new Secretary-General and expressing his confidence in her capabilities, President Akufo-Addo emphasized his belief in Foreign Minister Botchwey's ability to lead Ghana's pursuit of renewal and the establishment of resilient and thriving economies through collaborative community efforts.

This commitment aligns with the shared goals emphasized at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held in Kigali, Rwanda.

“I have strong confidence in Foreign Minister Botchwey to lead our aspiration for renewal and for building future-looking resilient and thriving economies, through community cooperation and action, as underscored at Kigali-Rwanda, during the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM)."

The election to determine the next Secretary-General of the 56-member organization is slated for October 22, 2024, coinciding with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place in Samoa.

This pivotal appointment will mark the conclusion of Baroness Patricia Scotland's dual Dominican-British citizenship, whose second and final term concludes at the end of 2024.

Since announcing her candidacy, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has garnered support from various quarters within Ghana and across the Commonwealth.

A statement released by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration claims that “Ms. Botchwey has been endorsed by the African Union, and also enjoys considerable support across all regions of the Commonwealth.”

Pulse Ghana

