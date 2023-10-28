The bustling Kwame Nkrumah Circle, which is usually filled with activity, and various business streets, including the Dome market, Adabraka, and Osu, have complied with the directive, resulting in empty streets and closed shops. This is to allow space for the procession and ceremonies associated with the Ga Manye's funeral.
Shops and markets closed in reverence to the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III
On Saturday, October 28, 2023, shops and markets in the central district of Accra remained closed as a mark of reverence to the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III. This closure is in accordance with a directive from the Ga Traditional Council to observe the final funeral rites of the late Queen Mother.
The funeral is marked by the performance of traditional rites and the display of rich Ga culture. Dignitaries, chiefs, and other important guests are expected to attend the ceremony.
Throughout the city, red and black decorations signify mourning and emphasize the significance of the event. Some of the rituals have been open to the public, while others have been restricted to selected members of the royal family and traditional leaders.
A thanksgiving service is scheduled to take place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday as part of the funeral proceedings.
