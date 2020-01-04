The Nigerian government is to launch the 'Door of Return' to encourage African diasporas, specifically Nigerians, to settle and invest in the continent.

The initiative has caused a buzz on Twitter, with many accusing Africa's largest economy of copying Ghana's 'Year of Return' initiative.

It follows Ghana's successful organisation of the 'Year of Return,' which saw the return of African Americans and the Caribbeans to Ghana during the festive season.

Social media buzz as Nigeria launches 'Door of Return'

"Whoever is behind this mess tagged Door Of Return should be flogged to unconsciousness. Has Nigeria completely lost it?! While we were closing our borders, Ghana was opening its. Now instead of liaising with them for a "Decade Of Return" across West Africa, we just want to copy!, " a Nigerian Twitter use said.

"Why is it that Naija like imitation like that, Ghana Brought Azonto, dey turn it to Alinko and Now Year of Return has turn into Door of Return ,wit all Your Africa Richest n Over 200M population copying 31M population Ghana, You cant laugh," another Twitter user said.

Another user also tweeted: "I’m not sure Nigerians are really serious about the Door of Return initiative. They said they’re using the initiative to let Africans in the diaspora to come and invest in Nigeria I ask myself, who in his right mind will want to invest in country without electricity."

The 'Door of Return' is expected to be launched by President Mahamadu Buhari "as program for Africans in the diaspora to unite with Africans on the motherland."

For many Twitter users and other social media users, the 'Door of Return' by Nigeria was copied from Ghana.

What are the facts?

Nigeria first launched the 'Door of Return' in 2017, one year before Ghana launched its 'Year of Return' programme.

Nigeria erected the first symbolic Door of Return monument as part of the Diaspora Festival in Badagry on 24 August 2017 as part of Jamaica's Door of Return pan-African initiative.

Here's how the Vangaurd newspaper reported it:

"The ‘Door-of-No-Return’ made popular during the transatlantic slave trade in Africa will become the ‘Door- of-Return’ during the Diaspora Festival slated for between Aug. 23, 2017 and Aug. 25, 2017 in Badagry.

"The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on the Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this at Alausa, Ikeja, during the unveiling of Diaspora Festival’s logo. She was assisted by Prof. Ademola Abbas, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on Overseas Affairs and Investment (Lagos Global) during the unveiling.

The two-day event would be jointly hosted by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on the Diaspora and the Lagos State Government."

Meanwhile Ghana has launched the “Beyond the Return, The Diaspora Dividend” Initiative, at a brief ceremony at the Kempisnki Hotel, Accra.

As the ‘Year of Return’ draws to a close, President Akufo-Addo stated that the rationale of ‘Beyond the Return’ is to “engage Africans in the diaspora and all persons of African descent more positively in areas such as trade and investment co-operation, and skills and knowledge development”.

According to the President, the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative seeks to derive "maximum dividends from our relations with the diaspora in mutually beneficial co-operation, and as partners for shared growth and development.”