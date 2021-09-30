Some Ghanaians are praying and fasting for my failure as Special Prosecutor – Kissi Agyebeng

In an exclusive interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, Mr. Agyebeng said he is keen to go after the corrupt in society.

“If you have done nothing wrong, why should you be afraid? If you’re involved in corruption-related activities, I’m coming for you. I see some people on the divide praying and fasting that I fail. There are detractors all over…There are some well-meaning people who want this fight to go on well.”

Mr Agyebeng also stated that he has revealed all cases before his office and would start with prosecutions in October this year.

“I said at my vetting that I was going to review every case. From 5th August till now, I have been reviewing all the cases. I’ve reviewed all the cases and from October, we are going to start rolling. The cases cut across. Everybody in Ghana falls under our mandate in respect of corruption and corruption-related activities. It’s not only about the public sector.”

Agyebeng was nominated by the Attorney General, Godfrey Dame Yeboah as Ghana’s next Special Prosecutor.