SONA 2023: We’ve constructed more roads than any government in the 4th republic – Akufo-Addo

According to the President, his government has spent monies borrowed by the state to build both inner-city and inter-city roads across the country, a move he says will continue to bring relief to the people of Ghana in terms of transportation.

"Mr Speaker, I will like to state categorically that this government has built more roads than any other in the Fourth Republic ... Beyond the construction of roads, this NPP administration has implemented successfully the Ghana Card," Akufo-Addo said.

