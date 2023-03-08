He made this claim on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, while delivering the State of The Nation Address (SONA).
SONA 2023: We’ve constructed more roads than any government in the 4th republic – Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has pontificated that his government has constructed more roads than any government in the history of Ghana.
According to the President, his government has spent monies borrowed by the state to build both inner-city and inter-city roads across the country, a move he says will continue to bring relief to the people of Ghana in terms of transportation.
"Mr Speaker, I will like to state categorically that this government has built more roads than any other in the Fourth Republic ... Beyond the construction of roads, this NPP administration has implemented successfully the Ghana Card," Akufo-Addo said.
Meanwhile, the construction of some roads has come to a standstill as the contractors have abandoned the projects due to a lack of payment for work done and funding for the continuation of others.
