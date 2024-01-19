Sosu proposes bill to replace sentences for minor offenses with community service

Community service, within the realm of criminal justice, denotes an alternative form of punishment wherein individuals who have committed offenses undertake unpaid work or service for the community's benefit.

This could involve activities like cleaning public spaces, participating in environmental projects, working in community centers, assisting with social services, or engaging in other endeavors that contribute positively to the community.

Conversely, a bond of good behaviour refers to a court-imposed condition placed on individuals involved in criminal activities.

Often integrated into a sentence, this condition aims to ensure that the person conducts themselves lawfully and responsibly over a specified period.

In his statement regarding the Act's amendment, the MP highlighted that the inclusion of community service or the bond of good behaviour would enable offenders to invest their time and efforts in community-oriented projects or organizations.

This approach seeks to address the repercussions of their actions, foster rehabilitation, and enhance overall community well-being.

He said In the first place, this proposal provides an alternative to Custodial Sentence and Fines: Community service and Bond of Good behaviour serve as an alternative to traditional forms of punishment, such as imprisonment or payment of fines. It allows offenders to remain in the community while still being held accountable for their actions. This also helps to decongest the prisons. As of December 2023, Ghana’s prison population stands at 13,200 despite an authorized capacity of 9,945 giving an overcrowding rate of 32.65 percent. An introduction of Community Service would go a long way to resolve this challenge.