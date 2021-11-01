RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Speaker declines police request to release Madina MP for interrogation

Evans Annang

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has declined a request from the Ghana Police Service to release the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu for interrogation.

Lawyer Francis Sosu
Lawyer Francis Sosu

According to the Speaker, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker will be involved in parliamentary proceedings therefore he cannot honour the invite.

Mr. Sosu is wanted by the police after he led a protest against bad roads in his constituency.

In the protest, some of the protestors blocked roads and burnt tyres and allegedly destroyed some property.

In a letter from Parliament to the police, it said the Madina MP will be engaged in legislative proceedings.

The letter signed by the Deputy Director of Legal Services of Parliament said, “I am directed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to inform you that proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament commenced on Tuesday 26th October 2021, and having regard to the limitations of articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested in your letter.”

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

“The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament further directs that I refer you to the provisions of article 122 of the 1992 Constitution and to inform you that on Wednesday the 27th October, 2021 he referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament, allegations of breach of parliamentary privilege and contempt by ACP Isaac Kojo Asante and ACP Eric Winful of the Accra Regional Police Command and the Adenta Divisional Command respectively,” the letter added.

Mr. Sosu said some police officers tried to arrest him during the protest.

