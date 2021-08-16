Sputnik V Saga: Akufo-Addo’s comment on Agyeman Manu suggests he endorsed the act – Amidu

He said the comment by the President should not fool Ghanaians and they must never think that it was intended as a joke.

In his article titled ‘Do not be like Thomas whose eyes could not see; Akufo-Addo’s Sputnik V, Agyapa and other affairs’, he explained that if the reactions surrounding his Agyapa report is anything to go by, the Executive has the “controlling powers” which puts it in “the position of an invisible, ever-present sword of Damocles operating, and hanging over, and possibly influencing the inarticulate major premise for decision-making of those charged with investigating and dispensing justice.”

“In such a constitutional dispensation, any pronouncement by the President of the Republic adulating any of his appointees who are under investigation for the possible commission of a suspected crime, particularly corruption-related crimes, constitute a signal in the nature of a directive first to the President’s appointees and Members of Parliament from the governing party,” he wrote.

Tagging the Minister as an important player in his government, the President, during his speech at a durbar of chiefs in the Bono Region on August 10, said Mr Agyeman-Manu has endured a lot of suffering to stabilise the health sector.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Amidu also finds the Finance Minster’s involvement in the Agyapa Royalties and the botched Sputnik V transactions too glaring to ignore.

“Paradoxically, this was the same co-President and Minister of Finance who had himself gotten away with the aborted parliamentary approved Agyapa Transaction upon the exercise of executive veto by his co and de jure President that resulted in the resignation of the Special Prosecutor in November 2020.”