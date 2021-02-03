According to him, he’d be forced to publish their names if they do not stop coming to the chamber and isolate.

The Speaker’s warning was conveyed on his behalf by the First Deputy, Joe Osei-Owusu, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

READ ALSO: Speaker Bagbin fumes as over 60 MPs refuse to test for COVID-19

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

“Mr Speaker wishes me to draw the attention of the members of the house that some MPs who have, in fact, tested positive, to the COVID, are still coming to the chamber,” he warned.

“Mr Speaker wishes me to inform that if those members do not withdraw and isolate, he’ll be forced to publish their names of members who have tested positive in order to warn the rest of us.”

This comes after Mr. Bagbin disclosed that some lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 but their identities have been kept secret for the purpose of confidentiality.

Last week, Mr. Bagbin gave all lawmakers a one-day ultimatum to get tested for COVID-19.

Ghana’s legislators began taking Coronavirus tests last week, however, not all of them have partaken in the exercise.

Addressing the MPs onTuesday, Mr. Bagbin said it was important for all lawmakers to undertake the COVID-19 tests.

“Honourable members, I humbly urge that we all take this opportunity seriously and go through it by the end of today,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“We arranged with the Noguchi institute to use three days for the testing exercise. The three days are over, but I am reliably informed that a number of our members have not yet taken the opportunity to either do the screening or even to undergo the COVID-19 test.”