Stolen biometric verification device pose no risk to 2024 elections - EC says

Sammy Danso Eghan

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reacted to public concerns on the integrity of the upcoming December 2024 elections over the apprehension of man who stole a Biometric Verification Device (BVD).

EC Logo

The Electoral Commission (EC) assured the public that the integrity of the 2024 general elections cannot be compromised by the theft of a biometric verification device (BVD).

Recommended articles

This clarification comes in response to an incident in Nsawam where a man was apprehended on Friday, August 23, 2024, with a BVD in his possession.

In a statement released on Saturday, August 24, 2024, signed by the Commission's Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, clarified that BVDs are solely used for the verification of voters and do not possess any features that could potentially undermine the integrity of the election process.

"The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an incident in Nsawam in which a man was arrested on Friday, 23 rd August, 2024 in possession of a Biometric Verification Device (BVD). The Commission takes this incident of an unauthorised person in possession of a BVD very seriously. The Commission would like to assure the General Public and all Stakeholders that a stolen BVD cannot jeopardise the integrity of the 2024 Elections."

"We are conducting our own internal investigations and will collaborate with the Police to bring this matter to its logical conclusion."

The Electoral Commission's nationwide voter exhibition exercise which began on August 20, 2024 is currently underway. The eight day exercise is expected to end on August 27, 2024.

