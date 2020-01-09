In the video trending on social media, the controversial man of God has accused Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro of dating, sleeping and impregnating his church members.

He, therefore dare the pastor to deny the accusations leveled against the popular man of God within the next 24hours.

Rev. Owusu Bempah

"Anyone that says he is the only perfect man is a criminal. He is claiming that the prophets are sleeping with women who have impregnated some women in their churches. Does he know his issues that come before me? He is the one who sleeps with his church members and impregnate them," he said.

Video: Prophet Kofi Oduro earlier descended on Owusu Bempah over fake prophecies.

Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries

"I am giving him 24 hours, let him [Prophet Oduro] hold oil and stand in front of his pulpit and drop it and say he has not slept with anyone apart from his wife or he has not looked at someone’s wife lustfully. How can you say we the prophets are mad, foolish and unreasonable? He didn’t mention my name, but he said all the prophets and I am a prophet so I am replying to him. If he had said ‘some’ I wouldn’t have had a problem, because me I know some prophets are not correct," he added.

Watch the video below as Owusu Bempah tells Prophet Kofi Oduro to stop impregnating his church members.