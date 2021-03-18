According to the group, Ghana’s laws permit women to discontinue pregnancies under certain conditions.

The Executive Director of PPAG, Abena Adubea-Amoah, said abortion-related stigma has contributed to the rise in maternal deaths.

She explained that due to the fear of stigma, most young girls refuse to access safe abortion services and rather opt for secret illegal abortions which may lead to death.

Executive Director of PPAG, Abena Adubea-Amoah

“But the fact is that, it is with us and happening either the right way or the wrong way. This is why the programme meant so much to us. It prioritised helping to eliminate the stigma associated with abortion to help particularly, young girls who fell victim to unplanned or unwanted pregnancies access safe abortion services,” Ms. Adubea-Amoah said.

“Luckily for us, the laws in the country do not criminalise abortions per se. It has given enough room to be able to ensure young people who want to discontinue their pregnancies have the opportunity to do so.”

She added: “It is this backing that we have that propelled us to launch and implement the stigma-free abortion project, what we call STIGFA.

“For the past two years, we have been working on this project in Accra and Tamale in partnership with various stakeholders in the public and private sectors.”

Meanwhile, the PPAG has instituted a project, dubbed StigmaFreeAbortionServices (StigFAS), to help encourage women and girls to access safe abortion services if they want to terminate their pregnancies.