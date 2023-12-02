STYPI: Dampare, POMAB welcome pupils of Joyhil International school to police headquarters

Pulse Ghana

The IGP and his team also held a forum for the children where they were allowed to ask questions about the police and basic security. The leadership of the police took turns to answer the questions and also educate the pupils on their role in ensuring security in their communities.

The STYPI which started in Accra on September 12,2023 with students from the Police Depot Cluster of Schools in Tesano aims at instilling security awareness in children and fostering their appreciation of the police force’s work. The campaign intends to bolster children’s confidence in the police’s mission to prevent and solve crimes, apprehend wrongdoers, and maintain public order and safety

