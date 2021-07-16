Suhuniyi is a fool; no one can gag me - defiant Ken Agyapong fires

In a radio interview, the vociferous lawmaker said his report to the Privileges Committee is partisan and Suhuniyi is fond of doing that.

“You cannot use the media and police to gag me. You make a statement that I should be referred to the Privileges Committee. I want to insult him. He is a foolish MP. Suhuyini is stupid. He hasn’t achieved anything in life so he wants Ghana to burn down", he said.

"I’m so disappointed in him. He uses everything for politics. They have taken me to the Privileges Committee. I will insult him more. He is foolish. The Privilege Committee is made up of human beings or they think being an MP is all I have. They think MP is the only thing I rely on. If they remove from Parliament, I will continue to say the truth. No one can stop me,” he said.

He has vowed to release some groundbreaking allegations against the media house daring them not to push him to a level else he will drop more secrets.

“I will continue to speak the truth and not let anyone silence me. The truth is that Joy FM have been disgraced. They should write apology letters to the families that lost their relatives in the Ejura incident. They should also write to those injured as well. I still repeat that they are corrupt. I dare Kwesi Twum and he claims he didn’t say it, he should be ashamed of himself. He said it in my office that the staff of Joy FM are threatening to sabotage the government because we don’t take care of them. If they push I will expose all the things about Joy FM. I’m going all out.”

Kenendy Agyapong was referred to the Privileges Committee by the Speaker of Parliament for threatening the life of Erastus Donkor, a reporter at Luv FM in Kumasi.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the matter on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, Speaker Bagbin said: “This is my first time of hearing this matter and as it is now I am compelled to refer it to the privileges committee. it’s a matter the privileges committee would have to go into and then report to the house and it’s for the house to decide whether the honorable member is contentious of the house”.

The maverick MP is alleged to have stated on his Net 2 TV programme ‘The Attitude’ on 9 July 2021 that "We should beat the hell out of Erastus Asare Donkor” and also threatened that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly".