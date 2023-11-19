Sunyani Teaching Hospital sod cutting is a ruse - Hon Akandoh

In a statement, Akandoh asserted that there is no known government policy, financial allocation, or political will to undertake such an expansion, and he highlighted the absence of an allocation for the project in the 2024 budget and described the sod-cutting as another attempt by the government to deceive the people of Bono and the country.

“There is no known government policy, financial allocation, and the political will to undertake such an expansion of the facility into a teaching facility, and the minister knows there is no allocation in the 2024 budget,”

Akandoh raised suspicions about the timing of the sod-cutting ceremony amid an IMF program and close proximity to an election year, especially when the project was not included in the budget.

“the supposed sod cutting amid an IMF program and the proximity to an election year is suspicious especially when the project was not captured in the budget.”

He reminded Ghanaians of the government's failure to fund similar promised projects in the past, citing the demolition of the well-functioning La General Hospital and an Accident and Emergency Centre at the Dormaa Hospital without subsequent funding.