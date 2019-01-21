The properties which are worth over GHS 23m are being pursued by the state to defray a GHS 52m debt owed by Woyome.

The Attorney General earmarked to properties located at Trassaco Valley and Accra New Town to defray the debt, however, the receivers of the defunct UT Bank filed a suit to claim ownership of the properties.

Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame had alleged the receivers were colluding with the businessman to prevent the state from satisfying the debt.

Mr Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

However, an Auditor General's report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier.

Then Attorney General Martin Amidu had Woyome arrested and charged for causing financial loss to the state. Two others, including Nerquaye Tetteh, the chief state attorney were also arrested.