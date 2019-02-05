Kweku Baako petitioned the court to reinstate Charlotte Osei because she was not impeached based on the performance of her core functions as the EC Chairperson.

He sought the apex court to include a declaration that upon a true and proper construction of Article 146 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, a petition for the removal of the chairperson of the EC, pursuant to the provisions of Article 146, was only valid if such a petition alleged stated misbehaviour or incompetence relating to the performance of the core constitutional functions of the chairperson of the EC.

He was also seeking a declaration that the finding by the Chief Justice (CJ) that a prima facie case had been made out in respect of six allegations contained in the petition for the removal of Mrs Osei pursuant to Article 146 of the Constitution and which allegations were not founded on acts of stated misbehaviour or incompetence against Mrs Osei in the performance of her core functions as Chairperson of the EC was unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect.

However, in a unanimous decision, a seven-member panel of the court presided over by Justice Julius Ansah, dismissed the suit on the basis that it raises no issue for constitutional interpretation or enforcement.