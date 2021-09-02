Survey on Akufo-Addo’s inability to protect public purse wasn’t fueled by propaganda – CDD reacts

In an interview on Joy FM, he said it is more important at the moment for the government to focus on accepting the results and put in place measures to ease the concerns of Ghanaians.

“Interestingly, Mr. Owusu Mensah who is the Director of Research at the Presidency did affirm that similar studies have been done, and the findings are similar. So I don’t know whether this is propaganda, as far as we know this is what Ghanaians are saying,” he said.

Dr. Asante’s remark is in relation to the assertion by a former Chairman of the ruling NPP, Peter Mac Manu that the survey was fueled by propaganda.

“If you look at the hullabaloo people are talking about you will be amazed. I mean look at what people are saying, it means that there is so much propaganda than the actual work that is going on. That’s the way that I see it from the result and we must look at actuals than propaganda,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Presenting the results on Tuesday, Research Director at CDD-Ghana, Dr Edem Selormey noted that 58% of the respondents attributed the reduction in the President’s vote margin to his policy decisions and actions during his first term in office.