According to reports, he died while in prison custody in Accra.

Counsel for the suspected separatists, Theophilus Donkor said the suspect passed on while on remand.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, he indicated that the police are yet to officially communicate the incident to the family of the deceased.

“I can confirm to you that one of those persons is no more with us. We are yet to receive an official complaint from the Police – they have not had the courtesy to even inform the family [about the suspect’s death].”

Papavi, leader of so called Western Togoland

“As far as we know, in Ghana, the dead body belongs to the family, so the family should have been consulted,” he said.

The Homeland Study Group attacked two police stations while some major roads linking the Greater Accra Region to the Volta Region were blocked as part of violent activities demanding secession from Ghana.