Taking vulnerable pensioners money unacceptable — Mahama

"Our own pensioners who have finished active service to the nation and are going to rest, the money that they earned that is supposed to feed them, [money] that they used to buy government bonds, today, this government says they cannot pay them what is there's," he explained.

Speaking at a campaign meeting with branch and constituency executives in the Awutu Senya West Constituency during his 'Building the Ghana we want together' tour of the Central Region, he said "I ask myself: are you God to determine that the retiree will live that long to receive his or her money by 2035? Yet, that is how they have structured things. This is money that our pensioners use to purchase their little medicines to cater for themselves."

Mahama, therefore, called for Ghanaians to vote out the NPP government in 2024 for its lack of sensitivity and consideration.

"If a government can behave like this to a segment of its most vulnerable population, that government does not deserve to remain in power," he said.