Teacher allegedly beats student for failing to pay dining fees at Bechem PRESEC

The incident, according to GNA reports, happened on the evening of Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

During a visit to the Bechem Government Hospital in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region, the victim's head was bandaged while lying on one of the hospital's beds with nurses around him.

In an interview, Mrs. Lawrinda Yeboah, the mother of the victim, appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate the circumstances leading to the severe beating of her son.

Mrs. Yeboah said she was informed that the teacher did that when the boy could not pay "dining fees."

Mrs. Yeboah, therefore, appealed to the GES to be expeditious in the investigations and ensure that the right thing was done.

One of the teachers confirmed the story. The headmaster could not be engaged because the school authority was holding a meeting.

Commenting on the matter, Mr. Yaw Frimpong, the Public Relations Officer of the Tano South Municipal Directorate of Education, said the school's headmaster had officially informed the Directorate, and he was yet to visit the school.

He added that two management members and the headmaster of the school had since visited Yeboah at the hospital and promised to investigate the matter.

