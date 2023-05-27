ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Teacher allegedly lashes 13-year-old pupil to death

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A 13-year-old pupil of the Swedru Methodist B primary school has been caned to death by the teacher.

Teacher whips pupil to death
Teacher whips pupil to death

Godfred Ankomah, the pupil reportedly died as a result of the lashes he received, he died en route to the hospital.

Recommended articles

Reports say the teacher named Millicent decided to whip the students for noise-making, the deceased, Godfred Ankomah was supposed to receive six lashes for errors he had in his assignment.

Despite warning, the teacher ignored his health issue and went ahead to strike the pupil's back.

Godfred upon reaching home, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, his cough contained traces of blood in his mucus, and he was transferred to the Winneba hospital but tragically died on the way to the hospital

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

University of Ghana, Legon campus

University of Ghana ranked number one in Ghana and second in West Africa

Nogokpo

Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region — Bishop Agyinasare

Accident sur la VDN

E/R: Vehicle plunges into river, killing three

Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah

I don’t receive a cedi as a minister – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah