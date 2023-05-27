Godfred Ankomah, the pupil reportedly died as a result of the lashes he received, he died en route to the hospital.
Teacher allegedly lashes 13-year-old pupil to death
A 13-year-old pupil of the Swedru Methodist B primary school has been caned to death by the teacher.
Reports say the teacher named Millicent decided to whip the students for noise-making, the deceased, Godfred Ankomah was supposed to receive six lashes for errors he had in his assignment.
Despite warning, the teacher ignored his health issue and went ahead to strike the pupil's back.
Godfred upon reaching home, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, his cough contained traces of blood in his mucus, and he was transferred to the Winneba hospital but tragically died on the way to the hospital
