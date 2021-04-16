RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Temper mercy with justice - Domelevo and Franklin Cudjoe beg on behalf of Akuapem Poloo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo and the Chief Executive Officer of think tank Imani Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, have joined calls for embattled actress Akuapem Poloo to be pardoned ahead of her sentencing before an Accra Circuit Court.

In a social media post, Franklin Cudjoe said Poloo, real name Rosemond Brown, deserved a second chance. "Akuapem Polo deserves a second chance. May she be pardoned."

Daniel Domelevo also in a Facebook post wrote "Please forgive her. Temper justice with mercy."

The embattled actress, Akuapem Poloo, will know her fate today, Friday, April 16, 2021, after conviction for taking a nude photo with her minor son.

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Christiana Cann, deferred sentencing of the actress on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Poloo pleaded guilty to the offense of publishing a nude picture of herself with her seven-year-old son.

The circuit court on Friday, April 16, is expected to sentence her on charges of the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

The actress has been in police custody and has undergone a pregnancy test since her conviction on Wednesday awaiting today's ruling in court.

Meanwhile, ahead of the court ruling, several Ghanaian celebrities have sought clemency for the socialite.

In reaction to the happenings in court, some showbiz personalities and public figures have appealed to the court to reconsider sentencing the mother-of-one.

This has led to the trending hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo on social media.

Celebrities and popular personalities like Sarkodie, Efya, Stonebwoy, D Black, Jessica Opare-Saforo, Bridget Otoo, comedian DKB and outspoken social commentator A Plus, have joined a section of Ghanaians to plead with the court to temper justice with mercy in Akuapem Poloo’s case ahead of the sentencing on Friday, April 16.

