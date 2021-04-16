Temper mercy with justice - Domelevo and Franklin Cudjoe beg on behalf of Akuapem Poloo

Daniel Domelevo also in a Facebook post wrote "Please forgive her. Temper justice with mercy."

The embattled actress, Akuapem Poloo, will know her fate today, Friday, April 16, 2021, after conviction for taking a nude photo with her minor son.

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Christiana Cann, deferred sentencing of the actress on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Poloo pleaded guilty to the offense of publishing a nude picture of herself with her seven-year-old son.

The circuit court on Friday, April 16, is expected to sentence her on charges of the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

The actress has been in police custody and has undergone a pregnancy test since her conviction on Wednesday awaiting today's ruling in court.

Meanwhile, ahead of the court ruling, several Ghanaian celebrities have sought clemency for the socialite.

In reaction to the happenings in court, some showbiz personalities and public figures have appealed to the court to reconsider sentencing the mother-of-one.

This has led to the trending hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo on social media.