Tension rises at Black Star Square as New Force event halts

The New Force, a political entity that has been gaining attention for its outspoken stance on national matters, had generated considerable anticipation for this particular gathering.

The current mood at the Black Stars Square, suggests that what was projected to be a well-attended unveiling ceremony for the leader of the NEW FORCE MOVEMENT has stalled, with reports circulating that the organizers have been forced to call off the event

Tension has mounted at the iconic Black Star Square as fervent supporters of the New Force political group gathered, chanting and demanding access to the venue. The scene unfolded as anticipation and excitement ran high among the supporters, eager to make their presence felt.

The New Force movement surged into public consciousness several months ago, capturing the keen attention of Ghanaians who awaited with bated breath the unfolding of its bold agenda. This campaign, marked by its provocative rhetoric, thrust its spokesperson into the spotlight, even drawing the scrutiny of the FBI for interrogation a development that ignited a spectrum of impassioned discussions.

At its core, The New Force campaign aspired to introduce a transformative figure poised to disrupt the status quo of Ghanaian politics. With a resolute aim to challenge the dominance of the two major political parties, the movement emerged against the backdrop of escalating political rhetoric in the nation.