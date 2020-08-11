They clashed with police officers who were enforcing a ban on mass-gathering activities in connection with this year's Homowo festival.

The Teshie Mantse, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, earlier served notice that the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) has placed a temporary ban on the festival in the area.

He said though the annual ban on drumming and noise-making within the Greater Accra Region will be observed on Monday, 10 August to Saturday, 5 September 2020, "there will be no outdoor Homowo activities throughout the entire period" and appealed to all indigenes and the public to cooperate.

In a statement, it said: "the traditional authorities will be allowed to carry out some of the very essential rites for the period."

"All traditional leaders are, accordingly advised to confine the sprinkling of kpokpi to the ancestral houses only," it added.

But the youth as part of the celebrations poured onto the street to sing 'jama' to jubilate.

They hurled stones at the police during the melee and threatened to spray them with feaces.