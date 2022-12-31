Thailand ready to support Ghana to Commercialize rice production—Honorary Consul

Pulse Ghana

She gave the assurance on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at a reception dinner organized by the Jospong Group of Companies, for a delegation of investors from Thailand.

The dinner was aimed at welcoming the Thailand delegation for the commencement of the Ghana-Thailand rice collaboration project.

According to Dr. Sicha Singsomboom, it will be her joy to see Ghana upscale her rice production, intimating that Ghana has the potential in that regard.

She said not only will the collaboration between the two countries lead to an increase in rice production, but also will provide Ghanaians involved in agriculture with some technical know-how.

The Advisor to the Honorary Consul, of Thailand, and Project Director, Dr. Vinnie Kumsomboon, said as part of the project, some Ghanaian agriculture students would be sponsored to Thailand to learn Thailand’s way of growing rice to enhance production.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, stressed that the partnership was a dream come true.

He allayed the fears of market players, saying that “Jospong is not going to reinvent the wheel but rather to augment rice production in Ghana."

He was, therefore, hopeful the partnership will take off successfully and inure to the benefit of Ghana in several ways.

He recounted what motivated him to travel to Thailand which culminated in the establishment of a company in Thailand called Asia-Africa Cooperation, adding that this company was responsible for the fashioning out of this historic partnership.

He said his trip to Thailand was necessitated by the declaration by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that by the middle of June, there would be restrictions on the importation of fruit juice, poultry, and rice amongst others.

He noted that this was also highlighted in the 2023 budget statement by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

"And so we at Jospong took up the challenge. As an entrepreneur, what we look out for is solving problems so we visited rice farms, rice mills, seed development centers, rice research centers, and technical institutions, and the Thailand Exim Bank has promised to offer a whopping $160 million to support the project,” he disclosed.

He said the trip gave birth to the Asia-Africa Cooperation Company in Thailand, which led to the signing of a memorandum of understanding to ensure that wherever possible in Ghana, the rice should be produced provided water is available.

“The idea of Jospong in the rice sector is not to compete but to support the production of rice in the country," he affirmed.

According to him, teams have been formed that have toured all 16 regions of Ghana to ascertain the form of technical know-how to transfer.

Present at the event was the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, who pledged his ministry's readiness to support in every form necessary to realize the Ghana-Thailand rice project.

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso, who is also the CEO of Akando Rice, Chairman of the Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Body, Nana Adjei Ayeh II, and the Coordinating Director-Technical and Program Director, Ghana Cares, Obaatanpa Programme at the Ministry of Finance, Ms. Eva Esselba Mends, all assured Jospong of their unflinching support.