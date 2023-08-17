The 10% betting tax is too small; should have been more – Kennedy Agyapong

Agyapong argues that it is reasonable, citing the example of the United States where substantial taxation is imposed on lottery and similar games of chance.

“[The 10% tax on betting] is in order and it should have been more,” Agyapong said to 3Xtra. “If you go to America and win the US lottery, a billion, you’d take home about $600m because it’s free money and it’s taxable, so 10% they have been charitable.”

“I will be honest with the [youth] betting is not anything good for your future that’s why it should be punitive to discourage young men and women coming up to take their destiny into their own hands instead of spending time on games and all those things. Whatever money you’re going to make today is temporal and betting what are you going to get out of that? So, we have to be careful,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

He further urged the youth to grant him the opportunity to lead as president, asserting his ability to address the pressing issue of unemployment that is impacting the country.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice that it will protest and occupy government buildings for the tax to be abolished.

According to the youth wing of the party, it is a burdensome taxation policy that unfairly impacts the country’s youth and the broader betting industry.

A press statement by the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with the tax, stating, “Our determination to protect the funds Young People secure through betting is unyielding. Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this CORRUPT Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government rescind its decision.”

The statement added “We INTEND to do the following; Picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance. Instigate young people to confront officials of this government and demand AN END to the CORRUPTION and Insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-failed brigade, and Occupy Parliament and other government agencies.”