The current systems in Ghana are not working — Okyenhene speaks

He has called on the government to relocate the various Ministries to other regions adding that the government must have the political will to take this initiative by relocating ministries.

He stated that the Ministries such as Food and Agriculture and Lands and Forestry have to be removed from Accra.

According to him, "Baby step development, we talk about it but it doesn’t yield any response. 66 years after independence and if you are traveling from Accra to Kyebi or Kumasi then you are frightened because the roads are not good.

"So, I plead with you it is not easy for all of us, sometimes you see people asking that since you came as a chief what developmental projects have you embarked on?"

"But how do I develop without a budget, all of the time, we are calling the assemblies for certain things and they tell you that there is no money. So, if the assembly says there is no money and Okyenhene also doesn’t have money then it means that we will suffer, and the people suffer.

"So, we have to have the guts to change how things work. Moreover, I have told the government that we should change things, for instance, the Ministry of Agriculture what is it doing in Accra? What form of agriculture is in Accra that the workforce is there?" he asked.

"Ministry of Lands and Forestry what is it doing in Accra? The only one we can agree on is maybe Defense and Fisheries and the rest can be distributed among the regions and when that happens, what you are doing is that you are developing the town and spreading the opportunity for people to work and stay where they are and by that, you are also increasing taxes and revenue," he said.

Speaking on the unemployment rate in the country, Okyenhene said the current government systems are not functioning.

"What I am saying is I had written papers to Professor Mills and Kufour about how we can change this, but their fear is that when they distribute such an opportunity, they might lose something which is not true. The only thing they will lose is that they won't get the opportunity to spend the money anyhow.