According Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, the ruling by the apex court is baffling.
The decision of the Supreme Court on Assin North MP baffling – Minority
The Minority in Parliament has expressed dismay in the ruling by the Supreme Court on the dual citizenship case against James Gyekye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.
In a statement released on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, expressed his side’s disapproval of the ruling.
Ato Forson in the statement insisted that “at the time of his election, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson was not a dual citizen, neither was he a dual citizen as at the time he took the oath of office as a Member of Parliament”.
“The intention of the framers of Ghana’s constitution is not to allow a dual citizen to perform the functions of Parliament.”
“The Minority Leader said his side is yet to study the reasoning of the court in making its decision adding that “we shall inform the public of our position upon reviewing the reasoning of the Court in arriving at its decision. We urge our rank and file to be calm while we pursue all legal avenues to ensure that justice is served”.
The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, directed Parliament to remove James Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament representing the Assin North constituency.
This ruling was the outcome of a case brought before the Supreme Court, invoking its original jurisdiction to examine the constitutionality of James Gyakye Quayson’s election.
James Gyakye Quayson had been accused of holding dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election, an allegation he vehemently denied.
In November 2020, a group calling itself ‘Concerned Citizens of Assin North petitioned the Electoral Commission in the Central Region to withdraw the candidature of Mr. Quayson, arguing that he owes allegiance to Canada.
James Gyakye Quayson, who stood on the tick of the National Democratic Congress as its parliamentary candidate in the Assin North constituency for the 2020 polls got 17,498 votes representing (55.21%) while Abena Durowaa Mensah, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate had 14,193 representing (44.79%).
