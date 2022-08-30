The Sharks: Adisadel College overpowers Wesley Girls High School

When Wey Gey Hey met Adisadel College(Adisco) at the round of 16 of Senior Sharks Season 5, the aura around the defending champions was re-assuring.

“Live pure, speak true, right wrong , follow the King” girding them, Henrietta, Ann Mireku, Kezia and Betty were confident of replicating the history making foursome of Sharks Season 4.

The first half of this tension-packed contest saw Wey Gey Hey displaying the sterling stuff they are noted for.

But Adisadel College, popularly known as ‘Zebra Boys’ are made of sterner stuff too and they discovered their tenacious spirit in the second half of the contest.

In defiant mode, they refused to buckle under Wey Gey Hey’s weight, coming back with poise and power to record a memorable victory.

These two Cape-Coast based schools, the final scores notwithstanding, delivered one of the most intellectually stimulating contests yet.

Round 1

Wesley Girls’ started the round and like the champions that they are, they conquered the Kellogg's sponsored round without breaking a sweat.

Seventy(70) points at this stage of the competition is an excellent score.

Things went south for Adisadel College, who had earlier been the only school to score full eighty(80) points in the preliminary stage.

With considerable difficulty, the Santaclausians, another moniker for Adisadel College managed to bag forty(40) points out of a possible eighty(80) to paint a dire picture going into Round 2.

Round 2

Abdul Wadud replaced Joseph while Lawrencia came on for Betty.

Wesley Girls’ stepped up their red-hot form from Round 1.

When it came to the Reading and Writing segment, they put not a foot wrong.

In the Arithmetic segment, substitute Abdul Wadud was called upon for the first time to answer a question, but things didn’t go exactly as planned.

Wesley Girls' grabbed Adisco's bonus and didn’t look back from there.

By and large, both schools performed at their optimal, but it was the defending Champions who emerged superior with sixty-five(65) points while Adisco earned forty-five(45) points.

Round 3

With a surge of renewed energy, Adisadel College, having Abdul Wadud as the anchor man took the contest to Wey Gey Hey.

Even champions who can reach dizzying heights can hit desperate lows as well.

That was exactly Gey Hey’s dismal situation when they fell into the Challenger Deep of the Mariana Trench.

Nothing appeared to be working for them in the STEM Round as they either failed to buzz for a question or missed the answer when they hesitantly did buzz.

Having hit three incorrect answers, they suffered the penalty thereof and ended with negative fifteen (-15) points.

Adisadel, in emblematic fashion to the Zebra galloped unstoppably to end the round with a life line score of forty-five( 45) points.

Round 4

OMG! What a cliff-hanger this contest had produced- Adisadel College: one hundred and thirty(130) points, Wesley Girls': one hundred and twenty(120) points.

To stay and enjoy the sea breeze of Accra or head back to enjoy the breeze of Cape Coast was now rested on the shoulders of the following aces in English, Math, Science and General Knowledge.

For English, Kezia and Nana Adufo were in the shot for Wesley Girls’ and Adisadel respectively.

Nana Adufo did a double over Kezia for twenty(20) points for The Sharks Season 2 second-runner up.

For Math, Henrietta and Benjamin lined up for Wesley Girls’ and Adisco respectively.

Benjamin appeared to be buying time as he buzzed for an answer but that was not even sufficient.

Both contestants provided an answer to the second question but they were off target.

For Science, Lawrencia and Abdul Wadud faced off for Wesley Girls' and Adisadel respectively.

Abdul Wadud took the first shot at the first question but he was unlucky while Lawrencia was lucky.

Quite ironically, Lawrencia buzzed first on the second question but she was unlucky while Abdul Wadud was.

Betty made a comeback into the contest to challenge Banyan as the Social Literacy expert.

They were, for their first question to identify the picture of one of the popular tourist sites in Ghana.

Betty was spot on with Boti Falls as the answer.

But once again Banyan would not let the national anthem of Nigeria play even ten secs and he snapped to identify it.

Banyan’s answer brought Round 4 to a close and the scores showing as twenty(20) points for the Eyifua-based school and forty(40) points going for the Pedu-based school.

Final scores were as follows: Wesley Girls’ High

School- one hundred and forty(140) points and Adisco victorious with one hundred and seventy(170) points.

A win the Santaclausians will savour for a long time to come.

Scores at a glance( See infographics below)

The Senior Sharks Season 5 is headlined by Kellogg’s and supported by Indomie, Vivo, Fortune Rice and Schweppes

Academic sponsors are Academic City University

College, Ashesi University, Family Health University College, Lewis University, University of the Free State, Moringa School.

Media partners of The Sharks Quiz Season 5 are supadupanews.com, TV3, 3news, Pulse Ghana, Kwadwo Sheldon and High Schools Society.

The Sharks Quiz is part of the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) Foundation and endorsed by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.

St. Augustine’s College edges DPS International

St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast, and Dehli Private School(DPS), Tema, gave fans their monies worth as they put out an A1 display in the second contest of Round 16.

This Senior Sharks 5 contest deserves a standing ovation for the extraordinary dexterity with which contestants acquitted themselves.

There are certainly not enough superlatives to describe the performance of these two teams in this dicey encounter.

To begin with, DPS are old customers of The Sharks Quiz, and have distinguished themselves at both the Juniors and Seniors.

On the other hand, St. Augustine's College's credo is simple-"action nkotsee”, to wit, nothing but action.

And on the back of their 2nd runner-up position from Sharks Season 4, action is what St. Augustine's College(Augusco) delivered in this contest.

The contest though could have gone either way on a different day as there was little to choose between the two.

Augusco in the end won this contest by a hair's breadth to keep their hopes of annexing the coveted trophy alive.

Round 1

St. Augustine's kick-started this round and it was obvious they wanted to have a smooth take-off.

They got fifty(50) points from their efforts.

Wary of the threat posed by St. Augustine's College, DPS knew they must do better or have themselves to blame.

Indeed, the sixty(60) points they got cannot be taken for granted under any circumstance.

Round 2

Sylvester made an entry to swap places with Marvin as the contest switched gears into the realm of Reading, Writing and Arithmetic.

Senior Sharks Season 5 may never witness such first class display in Round 2 like this Augusco vrs. DPS contest.

Refreshingly, all the contestants contributed their quota to their respective schools.

And it showed in the high scores both teams ended with- seventy(70) of which went to Augusco while seventy-five(75) went DPS.

Round 3

Augusco came back from the recess reinvigorated and resurgent.

The espirit de corps amongst the boys was especially commendable as they worked shoulder to shoulder to deliver a string of successful answers.

Augusco was so slick with the buzzers that even though DPS appeared to have some of the answers ready, their buzzers were effectively nullified.

DPS had earlier effected a substitution but the idea behind the introduction of Chatainya ended up being of little consequence..

End of round results showed another high score of seventy(70) points for Augusco.

With fifteen(15) points, however, DPS now had a tall order rowing against the strong current of the Bakaano river from whence Augusco came.

Round 4

By the end of Round 3, St. Augustine's had this contest firmly under their control, but the contest was not over until it was over.

This is the One-on-one round. Here we go!

English Sharks were Antwi and Danielle for St. Augustine's and DPS respectively.

Danielle took the first question but her second answer, whether option B or D was inadmissible.

Math Sharks were Ezekiel and Raj for St. Augustine's College and DPS respectively.

Raj let out a roar of delight when he got two questions correctly for twenty(20) points to leave Ezekiel confounded.

The importance of those twenty(20) points was not lost on Raj at all.

Science Sharks were Osborn and Chatainya for St. Augustine's and DPS respectively.

Osborn was on point with his first answer but he missed the second question to which Chatainya had no clue.

Kwabena was DPS' last hope of salvaging this contest, with the proviso that he gets all two questions correct.

He faced off with Social Literacy Shark, Marvin, from St. Augustine's College.

Kwabena brought DPS close to a tie-breaker contest when he took the first identification of Ghanaianborn American comic, Michael Blackson, correctly.

He made another bold attempt at the second question but sadly, he was miles off.

At the end of Round 4, St. Augustine's Collegeten(10) points, DPS- forty(40) points.

This is how the final scores looked like: St. Augustine's College had two hundred(200) points while DPS had one hundred and ninety(190) points.

Augusco were through with a narrow win, but even they would admit that DPS gave them a run for their money.

We doff our hats to both schools...bravoooo!!!

Scores at a glance( See infographics below)

