There'll be no lorry fare increase; ignore transport operators - Transport Ministry

The Ministry assured the public that if there were any developments in negotiations leading to fare adjustments, the information would be communicated transparently, as has been the practice in the past.

This comes in response to a press release by the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana, citing a substantial rise in the costs of lubricants, spare parts, and an increment in DVLA service charges as the reasons behind their proposed fare increase. The operators argued that these factors were significantly impacting the livelihoods of their members.

Expressing their concerns over the high cost of maintenance and repairs, the Commercial Transport Operators asserted that the proposed fare increase aimed to address the financial challenges faced by drivers and ensure the sustainability of the public transportation industry in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate press release, the GPRTU claimed that, following a national management meeting held on January 16, 2024, it was resolved to adjust transport fares upward by 20% across all loading points of the union. The proposed implementation date for this fare adjustment is January 24, 2024.

The conflicting statements between the Ministry of Transport and the transport operators have left commuters confused and uncertain about potential fare hikes.

Meanwhile, the ministry has invited the transport operators to a stakeholder meeting for a negotiation.