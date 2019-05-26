The killing came as a result of a fresh attack on a Catholic church in Toulfe, northern Burkina Faso.

"The attack, which took place around 09:00 (local and GMT), killed at least three and injured several people," the AFP reported.

The latest attack comes after media reported that six people, including a priest, were killed on 12 May in an assault on a Catholic church in Dablo, northern Burkina Faso.

The attacks comes as the authorities of Burkina Faso have launched a massive anti-terrorist operation in the eastern and central-eastern regions of the country, Sputnik news reports.