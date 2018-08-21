Tight security in Zongos as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha

news

The Ghana Police Service has urged Muslims around the country to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha festivities in moderation, warning that there will be tight security in the various Muslim communities.

Muslims in Ghana and around the globe are today marking the Eid-ul-Adha festivities, also referred to as the “festival of sacrifices”.

As part of the celebrations, many Muslims usually converge to observe a prayer, feast and dance to a prosperous year.

However, there are also some persons who take advantage of the celebrations to perpetrate violence and display rowdy misbehaviours.

To this end, the Police has warned that security will be tight in the various Muslim communities to ensure that “an incident-free” celebration.

In a statement, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said some roads will be closed, whiles urging Muslims to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha in moderation.

“Police patrols and presence shall be intensified at the Independence Square on Tuesday, 21 August 2018, for the climax of the National Muslim Prayers,” sections of the statement read.

“As the police strengthens security especially in the various Muslim communities, durbars, beaches and places where celebrations are highly concentrated, the Ghana Police Service entreats all jubilant youth, especially motorcycle display riders to stick to the traffic ruled and regulations and be considerate in their celebrations,” it added.