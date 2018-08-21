Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Tight security in Zongos as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha


Eid Festivities Tight security in Zongos as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha

Muslims in Ghana and around the globe are today marking the Eid-ul-Adha festivities, also referred to as the “festival of sacrifices”.

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo

The Ghana Police Service has urged Muslims around the country to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha festivities in moderation, warning that there will be tight security in the various Muslim communities.

Muslims in Ghana and around the globe are today marking the Eid-ul-Adha festivities, also referred to as the “festival of sacrifices”.

READ ALSO:  Hero: Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan

As part of the celebrations, many Muslims usually converge to observe a prayer, feast and dance to a prosperous year.

However, there are also some persons who take advantage of the celebrations to perpetrate violence and display rowdy misbehaviours.

To this end, the Police has warned that security will be tight in the various Muslim communities to ensure that “an incident-free” celebration.

In a statement, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said some roads will be closed, whiles urging Muslims to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha in moderation.

READ ALSO:  Unemployment: Jobless nurses and midwives threaten demo if...

“Police patrols and presence shall be intensified at the Independence Square on Tuesday, 21 August 2018, for the climax of the National Muslim Prayers,” sections of the statement read.

“As the police strengthens security especially in the various Muslim communities, durbars, beaches and places where celebrations are highly concentrated, the Ghana Police Service entreats all jubilant youth, especially motorcycle display riders to stick to the traffic ruled and regulations and be considerate in their celebrations,” it added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Arizona Hospital: 16 nurses pregnant at the same time Arizona Hospital 16 nurses pregnant at the same time
Unemployment: Jobless nurses and midwives threaten demo if... Unemployment Jobless nurses and midwives threaten demo if...
Hero: Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan Hero Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan
Protest: Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service Protest Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service
Sermon: Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members Sermon Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members
ICGC: "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse ICGC "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse

Recommended Videos

God Is Good: Otabil ‘explains’ Capital Bank controversy to church members God Is Good Otabil ‘explains’ Capital Bank controversy to church members
Rest In Peace: Kofi Annan's family provide details on his last moments Rest In Peace Kofi Annan's family provide details on his last moments
"God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse



Top Articles

1 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-lawbullet
2 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
3 RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's deathbullet
4 Plan To Tax Churches Taxing churches "nonsense:" Prophet Badu Kobi...bullet
5 Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two deadbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan deadbullet
9 Sermon Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC...bullet
10 Education God hates free SHS -Prophet Badu Kobibullet

Top Videos

1 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
2 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating...bullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Banking Crisis Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis
Kofi Annan United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family
Ex-UN General-Secretary "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms