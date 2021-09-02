The University has also been ranked the number one university globally for research influence.
Times Higher Education Rankings: University of Cape Coast ranks 1st in Ghana
The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked as the tertiary institution first in Ghana in the 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
Universities that published high-impact research on COVID-19 have soared up the league table, with China reaping the most rewards.
The publication evaluates more than 1,600 universities from around the world based on teaching, research, citations, knowledge transfer, and international outlook metrics across 99 countries.
The Times Higher Education list, published each year is among the world's most influential rankings of colleges and universities, which are judged based on 13 key performance indicators grouped into five thematic areas:
- Teaching, which examines the reputation of the school's academic instruction as well as student-to-teacher ratios, the ratio of doctoral degrees to bachelor degrees awarded, the number of faculty who hold doctorates, and the income of academic staff
- Research, which analyzes the number of publications per staff member at an institution, the research income of the school, and the reputation of that research
- Citations, which examines the school's research influence
- Industry income, which measures knowledge transfer by quantifying the income generated by research partnerships with private industries
- International outlook, which weighs the percentage of international staff, students, and co-authorship to determine a school's ability to attract students, faculty, and staff from around the world.
