Top high schools compete for ultimate prize in 2023 National Business Pitch Competition

The organizers, Junior Achievement Ghana are confident that the competition will enhance and sharpen the entrepreneurial skills of young Ghanaians as it had done over the years.

The winner of the Ghanaian edition will represent the country at the continental edition which will be held in Rwanda in October 2023.

Under the theme "Breaking Barriers", the competition will be held at the Academic City College in Haatso, Accra from August 30 to September 1, 2023.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the competition on August 17, Abeiku Greene, the Executive Director of Junior Achievement (JA) Ghana said teaching students the basic essentials of entrepreneurship is the only way to curb unemployment.

"Our economy is not creating as many jobs as there are graduating young people from our schools. Most of the youth are going on to find employment primarily through entrepreneurship".

"By teaching them the essentials of entrepreneurship earlier on in their academic careers, we better prepare them for success in their efforts. By investing in and rewarding their efforts, we encourage them to forge ahead," Abeiku Greene said.

Director of Marketing and Communications for Academic City College, a partner for the initiative, Nelly Agyemang-Gyamfi on her part congratulated the students for making it to the final fifteen (15) and noted that she was looking forward to hearing their business ideas once the competition commences.

She said "I know that you've been hearing a lot on the news about youth unemployment and so the businesses that you have, you may see them as an idea that just solves a problem but they have the potential in ten to fifteen years of employing fifty, hundred or more people helping to solve not only maybe agricultural issues but also unemployment issues in the country.

"So, I encourage you to see the future of your ideas, and as partners, we are here to support you," she added.

Participating schools in the National Business Pitch Competition are Legacy Girls College, Aburi Girls Senior High School, Northern School Of Business, Adonteng Senior High School, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School Legon, and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Others are O'Reilly Senior High School, Bolgatanga Senior High School, Ghana Senior High School-Koforidua, Adukrom Presbyterian Senior High School, St.Francis Girls' Senior High School, Tema International School, Archbishop Potter Girls and Tarkwa Senior High School.

The National Business Pitch Competition is an annual celebration of the ingenuity and achievements of high school entrepreneurs and innovators in Ghana.

It is the culmination of JA Ghana’s company program where participating schools in the program come together to pitch their business ideas. The 3-day competition brings together some of Ghana’s second-cycle institutions’ brightest minds and creative talents to pitch their game-changing business ideas to a panel of judges.

