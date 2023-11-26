Trainee nurses & midwives set two-week ultimatum for gov't to pay unsettled debt

Therefore, asking the Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, to as a matter of urgency release the remaining allowances

PRESS STATEMENT ON RESOLUTION OF NURSE-MIDWIVES TRAINEES’ ARREARS

In the wake of recent developments concerning the disbursement of arrears owed to trainee nurses and midwives, the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association(GNMTA) wishes to express both gratitude and profound disappointment. The Association acknowledges the partial payment of two months’ worth of arrears, a gesture for which we extend our thanks to the Ministry of Health.

However, the apparent shortfall in the disbursed amount has left us in a state of shock and disbelief, particularly in light of the commitment made during our recent high-level discussions with prominent stakeholders, including the esteemed Minister of Health. It is disheartening that, despite the assurance of financial clearance granted to the Controller and Accountant General, only a fraction of the long-overdue two-years arrears, out of which seven months’ worth was to be received, has been settled. This disjunction between commitment and action is not only perplexing but also raises concerns about the transparency and efficiency of the financial processes involved.

In response to this situation, the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association finds it necessary to issue an ultimatum to the Ministry of Health. By December 8, we insist that the remaining five months’ arrears be expeditiously settled. This ultimatum underscores the urgency of rectifying the apparent discrepancy and honoring the commitment made during our collaborative discussions.

While we express our appreciation for the partial payment, it is paramount to emphasize that such gestures, though acknowledged, fall significantly short of meeting the financial expectations and obligations of our dedicated trainee nurses and midwives. The Association is committed to constructive engagement and dialogue, but in the event that the stipulated deadline passes without the complete settlement of arrears, we regrettably reserve the right to explore alternative avenues to address this matter. We seek a fair and expeditious resolution that upholds the integrity of the commitments made to our members.

In conclusion, we urge the Ministry of Health to reflect upon the gravity of the situation and take decisive action to ensure the fulfillment of the outstanding arrears. Our trainee nurses and midwives deserve nothing less than the timely and just compensation promised to them.

Sincerely,

Adumbisa Pascal