Transport fares set to increase by 30% from March 7

Evans Annang

The Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana have jointly announced a 30 per cent hike in transport fares, effective Thursday, March 7.

A trotro mate
A trotro mate

In a press release issued on Monday, March 4, the two organizations attributed the fare increase to the government's failure to address their concerns adequately.

They highlighted the continuous surge in fuel prices, which has significantly impacted their livelihoods and made it challenging to sustain their operations.

"The fare adjustments are essential to ensure the financial viability of the transportation sector and to maintain the quality of service provided to the public.

"The fare adjustments are essential to ensure the financial viability of the transportation sector and to maintain the quality of service provided to the public.

"The failure of the government to address this critical issue has left us with no choice but to consider fare increments as a means of coping with the escalating operational costs."

Trotro diaries
Trotro diaries Pulse Ghana

"We are calling on the government and relevant authorities to engage in constructive dialogue with our leaders to address the challenges faced by our sector and to implement fare adjustments that reflect the current economic realities," they said in a statement.

Describing the fare adjustment as essential for business sustainability, they called on the government to engage with their leaders to facilitate a smooth implementation of the fare adjustments.

