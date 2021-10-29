The driver known as Yaw Manu who is in his late 50s was arrested by the Tesano Police MTTD.
Trotro driver caught urinating in the middle of the road arrested
The police have arrested the driver of a commercial vehicle with the registration number GN 3073 -14 who was captured in a viral photo urinating on the road.
Confirming the arrest to Accra-based Citi FM, the Tesano Police said the driver has been charged for unauthorized stopping, causing road obstruction, and offensive conduct and will be processed for court in the coming days.
The driver packed his car on the Alajo to Circle stretch to urinate while carrying passengers.
The indiscipline act which happened on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, got some motorists furious.
