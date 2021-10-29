RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Trotro driver caught urinating in the middle of the road arrested

Kojo Emmanuel

The police have arrested the driver of a commercial vehicle with the registration number GN 3073 -14 who was captured in a viral photo urinating on the road.

The driver known as Yaw Manu who is in his late 50s was arrested by the Tesano Police MTTD.

Confirming the arrest to Accra-based Citi FM, the Tesano Police said the driver has been charged for unauthorized stopping, causing road obstruction, and offensive conduct and will be processed for court in the coming days.

The driver packed his car on the Alajo to Circle stretch to urinate while carrying passengers.

The indiscipline act which happened on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, got some motorists furious.

