Three other persons injured and rushed to the Tema General Hospital.
An eyewitness said the driver of the vehicle failed to brake and veered off the road.
The incident occurred at the KICC junction at about 7:30 am when a Hyundai truck with registration number GT 1547 – 14 run into some pedestrians killing one on the spot.
The deceased, according to reports, identified as Ophelia is said to be a worker with Royal Crown Packaging, a subsidiary of Kasapreko Company and a resident of Ashaiman.
The three injured persons are in critical condition.