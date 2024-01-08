TUSAAG calls off planned strike

The primary issue prompting the strike threat was the demand for full compliance from the government and the management of various technical universities regarding the retirement roll-over date for staff members.

In a statement released on January 1, TUSAAG pointed out the failure of Accra Technical University (ATU) and Koforidua Technical University (KTU) management to implement the roll-over conditions for qualified personnel. This led to the premature termination of employment for affected staff.

However, a subsequent statement on January 8 conveyed that the VCTU-G had engaged with TUSAAG's leadership and had agreed to implement the roll-over provisions outlined in their Conditions of Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VCTU-G issued a Resolution Memorandum to all Vice Chancellors to solidify their commitment and given the commitments and assurances given during the meeting, TUSAAG is suspending its intended strike and has called for calm among its members.

“Given the interventions made by the Minister of Education, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, the GTEC, the FWSC, and the commitment of the Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana, to fully implement the Roll Over, the NEC of TUSAAG suspends the intended strike action with immediate effect.”