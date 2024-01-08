ADVERTISEMENT
TUSAAG calls off planned strike

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has decided to defer its nationwide strike, originally slated for Monday, January 8, 2024.

Takoradi Polytechnic
The suspension comes following a meeting between the Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G) and TUSAAG's leadership.

The primary issue prompting the strike threat was the demand for full compliance from the government and the management of various technical universities regarding the retirement roll-over date for staff members.

In a statement released on January 1, TUSAAG pointed out the failure of Accra Technical University (ATU) and Koforidua Technical University (KTU) management to implement the roll-over conditions for qualified personnel. This led to the premature termination of employment for affected staff.

However, a subsequent statement on January 8 conveyed that the VCTU-G had engaged with TUSAAG's leadership and had agreed to implement the roll-over provisions outlined in their Conditions of Service.

The VCTU-G issued a Resolution Memorandum to all Vice Chancellors to solidify their commitment and given the commitments and assurances given during the meeting, TUSAAG is suspending its intended strike and has called for calm among its members.

“Given the interventions made by the Minister of Education, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, the GTEC, the FWSC, and the commitment of the Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana, to fully implement the Roll Over, the NEC of TUSAAG suspends the intended strike action with immediate effect.”

“The NEC calls for calm on all the affected University campuses, as we wait for the GTEC and the VCTU-G to firm up their commitment to dealing with the other outstanding issues indicated in our earlier correspondence.”

