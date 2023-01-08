Two more persons arrested in NDC congress violence, bringing number to four

Pulse Ghana

In the course of the arrest, suspect Jango shot and wounded one of the police officers. The officers returned fire and shot him in the legs.

Both the injured officer and the injured suspect are receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.

Following the arrest, some youth of Wenchi massed up to attack the police team but police have since restored law, order, and security in the area.

The faces of the suspects have been shown because they had been declared wanted with their images already displayed in our quest to seek public assistance in getting them arrested.