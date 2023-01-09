ADVERTISEMENT
UG sanctions Commonwealth Hall JCR Executives for misconduct

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The University of Ghana's management has sanctioned four former Junior Common Room (JCR) Executives of Commonwealth Hall.

University of Ghana

Management explained that the students had “organized or allowed the organization” of several meetings at the JCR of Commonwealth Hall which had provided a platform for the delivery and publication of “false, reckless, and defamatory statements against senior officers of the university”.

Senior Officers of the university affected by these defamatory statements include the office of the Vice Chancellor, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Affairs), and the university as a whole.

The statement of sanction reads, “Following a complaint lodged against the affected students, the Disciplinary Board for Junior Members conducted a hearing and established a case of misconduct contrary to the University of Ghana Statutes 2011 (as amended) and the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members, 2017, against the former JCR Executives of the Commonwealth Hall,”

The conduct of the students, the Disciplinary Committee concluded, also breached Statutes 42(1)(n) and (o) of the University of Ghana Statutes 2011 (as amended), and Regulations 7.11(c)(xiv) and (xv); and (f)(ii) and (iii) of the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members, 2017.

Thus concerning Section 45(g) of the Statutes of the University of Ghana 2011 (as amended), the students have been handed three-year academic suspensions from the University each.

The students include; Paul Anim Inkoom (President), Bright Gati (Vice President), Daniel Kofi Boakye (Secretary), and Daniel Odoi Nyarko (Treasurer).

Students of the university have been urged to acquaint themselves with the Statutes of the University to avoid falling foul of them.

