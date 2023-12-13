ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities

Pulse Contributor

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG), recently concluded its 2023 4th Quarter National Council Meeting in Kyebi, Eastern Region.

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities
Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities

The 5-day event, held from December 4th to 8th, focused on reviewing and enhancing various policies implemented over the past 4 years, shaping the future for Nurses and Midwives.

Recommended articles

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities
Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities Pulse Ghana

Policy Review and Enhancement:

The union's commitment to its members is evident in the diverse policies implemented, including:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • The loan scheme
  • The land scheme
  • Hire Purchase
  • Insurance package for members
  • Welfare packages
  • Annual souvenirs and
  • UPNMG Specialist Hospital (yet to commence)
Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities
Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities Pulse Ghana

Financial Independence:

In an impressive feat, the Union Mart, operating as a separate entity, has achieved financial autonomy within just three years.

Fully registered and with its deduction code, the mart now funds its transactions independently, signaling a significant milestone for UPNMG's financial sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions of Service and Collaboration:

Delving into the conditions of service for nurses and midwives, the union reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the CBC holder to advocate for improved terms.

This collaboration emphasizes the union's dedication to securing better working conditions for healthcare professionals.

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities
Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities Pulse Ghana

Vision for a Specialist Healthcare Facility:

ADVERTISEMENT

A key focus of the meeting was the discussion surrounding the UPNMG Specialist Hospital and College of Health.

The proposed 170-bed capacity hospital, strategically located along the Nsawam-Kumasi highway, is poised to serve multiple purposes, from creating additional income streams for the union to providing employment opportunities and addressing healthcare needs in accident-prone areas.

Leadership's Core Vision for the Specialist Hospital:

Leadership outlined five core reasons for the Specialist Hospital vision, including;

  • Income diversification
  • Employment avenues for nurses and midwives
  • Enhanced visibility for the union
  • Recognition as a leader in specialized care,
  • Addressing the urgent need for healthcare facilities in accident hotspots
ADVERTISEMENT

National Council Site Visit:

Members of the National Council physically visited the proposed site, emphasizing the commitment of UPNMG's leadership to transparency and stakeholder engagement in realizing this historic healthcare project.

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities
Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities Pulse Ghana

Looking Ahead:

UPNMG's 2023 National Council Meeting signifies a pivotal moment in the union's journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

With strengthened policies, financial independence, and a visionary approach to healthcare facilities, UPNMG is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of nurses, midwives, and the broader healthcare landscape in Ghana.

As the union champions the welfare of its members, it continues to lead the way in transforming healthcare standards for the better.

By: Gideon Baiden

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr. Bawumia was at the event.

'I never said you can use Ghana card to buy a car' – Bawumia Clarifies

Ghana tackling the ills of the informal economy -Bawumia

Ghana Card confronting challenges of informal economy such as identity fraud, age cheating – Bawumia

Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi.

We’ll support Police to ensure peaceful elections in 2024 - GIS boss

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva and Nana Addo.

Government of Ghana can't impose restrictions on import of 'yemuadie' and others — IMF