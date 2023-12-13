Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist healthcare facilities

Pulse Ghana

Policy Review and Enhancement:

The union's commitment to its members is evident in the diverse policies implemented, including:

The loan scheme

The land scheme

Hire Purchase

Insurance package for members

Welfare packages

Annual souvenirs and

UPNMG Specialist Hospital (yet to commence)

Financial Independence:

In an impressive feat, the Union Mart, operating as a separate entity, has achieved financial autonomy within just three years.

Fully registered and with its deduction code, the mart now funds its transactions independently, signaling a significant milestone for UPNMG's financial sustainability.

Conditions of Service and Collaboration:

Delving into the conditions of service for nurses and midwives, the union reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the CBC holder to advocate for improved terms.

This collaboration emphasizes the union's dedication to securing better working conditions for healthcare professionals.

Vision for a Specialist Healthcare Facility:

A key focus of the meeting was the discussion surrounding the UPNMG Specialist Hospital and College of Health.

The proposed 170-bed capacity hospital, strategically located along the Nsawam-Kumasi highway, is poised to serve multiple purposes, from creating additional income streams for the union to providing employment opportunities and addressing healthcare needs in accident-prone areas.

Leadership's Core Vision for the Specialist Hospital:

Leadership outlined five core reasons for the Specialist Hospital vision, including;

Income diversification

Employment avenues for nurses and midwives

Enhanced visibility for the union

Recognition as a leader in specialized care,

Addressing the urgent need for healthcare facilities in accident hotspots

National Council Site Visit:

Members of the National Council physically visited the proposed site, emphasizing the commitment of UPNMG's leadership to transparency and stakeholder engagement in realizing this historic healthcare project.

Looking Ahead:

UPNMG's 2023 National Council Meeting signifies a pivotal moment in the union's journey.

With strengthened policies, financial independence, and a visionary approach to healthcare facilities, UPNMG is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of nurses, midwives, and the broader healthcare landscape in Ghana.

As the union champions the welfare of its members, it continues to lead the way in transforming healthcare standards for the better.